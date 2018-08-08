Chat with the brothers behind Star Traders: Frontiers at 3PM EDT

Last week, Star Traders: Frontiers left Early Access and briefly climbed up the Steam charts, trading a relatively simple combat layer for a huge amount of procedural storytelling as players captain a mercenary vessel across a vast galaxy.

It's a unique game that comes from the Trese Brothers, a pair of game-makers who've found success with games like Templar Battleforce and the original Star Traders: 4X Empires. Since we're curious about the work of these two devs (and how they get so many systems operating with such a small team), we're going to be chatting with them starting at 3PM EDT while streaming Star Traders: Frontiers on the Gamasutra Twitch channel.

If you've got questions about making deep games like this with a small staff, come chat with us!