Chat with the brothers behind Star Traders: Frontiers at 3PM EDT

August 8, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Last week, Star Traders: Frontiers left Early Access and briefly climbed up the Steam charts, trading a relatively simple combat layer for a huge amount of procedural storytelling as players captain a mercenary vessel across a vast galaxy. 

It's a unique game that comes from the Trese Brothers, a pair of game-makers who've found success with games like Templar Battleforce and the original Star Traders: 4X Empires. Since we're curious about the work of these two devs (and how they get so many systems operating with such a small team), we're going to be chatting with them starting at 3PM EDT while streaming Star Traders: Frontiers on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. 

If you've got questions about making deep games like this with a small staff, come chat with us! And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews & editor roundtables. 

