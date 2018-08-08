Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 8, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 8, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 8, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

PUBG dev launches 'Fix PUBG ' website to address longstanding bug complaints

PUBG dev launches 'Fix PUBG' website to address longstanding bug complaints

August 8, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
August 8, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

PUBG Corp has created a new website completely dedicated to addressing longstanding concerns from players over bugs and performance issues in its popular battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

The "Fix PUBG" website itself offers a significant amount of transparency into PUBG Corps’ game-fixing plans, breaking the process down into a 3-month long roadmap with categories for client performance, server performance, anti-cheat, matchmaking, bug fixes, and quality of life issues. 

For each category, the PUBG team provides a list of issues currently known and on the docket for a fix. Fellow developers may be interested in checking out those individual issues themselves since each is accompanied by a light breakdown of specific problems and how the team hopes to address those issues. 

“[‘Fix the game] is a phrase that we’ve been hearing a lot lately,” reads a message on the site. ”Bugs, performance problems, and quality-of-life issues have been limiting PUBG’s true potential, and you want it fixed. So we think its time to do something about it.”

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[08.08.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Deck Nine Games
Deck Nine Games — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[08.07.18]
Lighting Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[08.07.18]
Encounter Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[08.07.18]
Level Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Inside Magic Leap: How it works and what it means for game devs
Blog: How to make a Discord RPG - Part 1
Fallout Shelter surpasses $90M in lifetime mobile revenue
Magic Leap One's 'Creator' edition headset debuts today for $2,300


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image