PUBG dev launches 'Fix PUBG ' website to address longstanding bug complaints

PUBG Corp has created a new website completely dedicated to addressing longstanding concerns from players over bugs and performance issues in its popular battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

The "Fix PUBG" website itself offers a significant amount of transparency into PUBG Corps’ game-fixing plans, breaking the process down into a 3-month long roadmap with categories for client performance, server performance, anti-cheat, matchmaking, bug fixes, and quality of life issues.

For each category, the PUBG team provides a list of issues currently known and on the docket for a fix. Fellow developers may be interested in checking out those individual issues themselves since each is accompanied by a light breakdown of specific problems and how the team hopes to address those issues.

“[‘Fix the game] is a phrase that we’ve been hearing a lot lately,” reads a message on the site. ”Bugs, performance problems, and quality-of-life issues have been limiting PUBG’s true potential, and you want it fixed. So we think its time to do something about it.”