Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 8, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 8, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 8, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Tired of legal threats, emulation hub EmuParadise drops its ROM library

Tired of legal threats, emulation hub EmuParadise drops its ROM library

August 8, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
August 8, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

EmuParadise, a retro games site which offers ROMs, ISOs, and emulators of classic titles, has announced a change to its policy after years of dealing with several issues surrounding takedown requests and legal worries.

The removal of ROMs and ISOs from EmuParadise raises a larger concern around the accessibility and preservation of retro games, as there seems to be a rising trend around shutting down similar sites with the same goal of conserving older games.

"Many of you are aware that the situation with regards to emulation sites has been changing recently,"
reads a recent blog post. "What you probably don't know is that we at EmuParadise have been dealing with similar issues for all 18 years of our existence."

"From receiving threatening letters in the early days to our hosts suddenly shutting down our servers due to complaints, we've seen it all. We've always complied with takedown requests but as you can see, that is no guarantee of anything."

This may be seen as a preventative measure since Nintendo has taken down NES ROMs from EmuParadise in the past.

"So where does that leave us? It's not worth it for us to risk potentially disastrous consequences. I cannot in good conscience risk the futures of our team members who have contributed to the site through the years," continues the post.

"We run EmuParadise for the love of retro games and for you to be able to revisit those good times. Unfortunately, it's not possible right now to do so in a way that makes everyone happy and keeps us out of trouble."

For now, it looks as though emulators are still available for download, but ROMs and ISOs are completely gone.

To read the blog post in its entirety, click here.

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[08.08.18]
VFX Artist
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[08.08.18]
AI Gameplay Engineer (All-levels)
Capcom Vancouver
Capcom Vancouver — Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
[08.08.18]
VFX Artist
Capcom Vancouver
Capcom Vancouver — Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
[08.08.18]
Technical Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Inside Magic Leap: How it works and what it means for game devs
Blog: How to make a Discord RPG - Part 1
Fallout Shelter surpasses $90M in lifetime mobile revenue
Magic Leap One's 'Creator' edition headset debuts today for $2,300


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image