Tired of legal threats, emulation hub EmuParadise drops its ROM library

EmuParadise, a retro games site which offers ROMs, ISOs, and emulators of classic titles, has announced a change to its policy after years of dealing with several issues surrounding takedown requests and legal worries.

The removal of ROMs and ISOs from EmuParadise raises a larger concern around the accessibility and preservation of retro games, as there seems to be a rising trend around shutting down similar sites with the same goal of conserving older games.

"Many of you are aware that the situation with regards to emulation sites has been changing recently,"

reads a recent blog post. "What you probably don't know is that we at EmuParadise have been dealing with similar issues for all 18 years of our existence."

"From receiving threatening letters in the early days to our hosts suddenly shutting down our servers due to complaints, we've seen it all. We've always complied with takedown requests but as you can see, that is no guarantee of anything."

This may be seen as a preventative measure since Nintendo has taken down NES ROMs from EmuParadise in the past.

"So where does that leave us? It's not worth it for us to risk potentially disastrous consequences. I cannot in good conscience risk the futures of our team members who have contributed to the site through the years," continues the post.

"We run EmuParadise for the love of retro games and for you to be able to revisit those good times. Unfortunately, it's not possible right now to do so in a way that makes everyone happy and keeps us out of trouble."

For now, it looks as though emulators are still available for download, but ROMs and ISOs are completely gone.

