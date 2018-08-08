Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 8, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 8, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 8, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Devs recall the emotional highs and lows of launching their 'dream games'

Devs recall the emotional highs and lows of launching their 'dream games'

August 8, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
August 8, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie

"Whenever you work very intensely with something and then suddenly you’re done, there’s an emptiness, a hole; there’s nothing driving you anymore.”

- Villa Gorilla's Jens Andersson recalls the aftermath of launching Yoku's Island Express

PC Gamer has put together an interesting article that collects the experiences of small, sometimes one-person, game studios that have poured years and years into and shipped their one big passion project.

The story is an especially worthwhile read for fellow game developers, as quotes from the likes of Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone, Yoku’s Island Express dev Villa Gorilla, and Iconoclasts dev Joakim Sandberg explore the emotional highs and lows of bringing a dream project to fruition, and offer advice on how to deal with those often stressful situations.

“The most intense feeling of relief, pride, and happiness I think I’ve ever felt in unison. But only for a brief while,” said D-Pad Studio’s Simon Stafsnes Andersen, explaining his emotional state following Owlboy’s release. “It quickly gets replaced by feelings of doubt. What happens now that people are playing it? Are there negative reviews? How is our community doing? Did someone discover a bug? What do we do now in terms of promotion? It turns out the feelings you have before the launch never really go away.”

In another excerpt, Iconoclasts creator Sandberg describes the low period and days of anxiety he experienced after releasing Iconoclasts while closely monitoring reviews, streams, and videos that popped up in the aftermath. After an intense period of recovery, he tells PC Gamer he’s learned not to let his personal relationships suffer during development or let a project become all consuming. 

“Don’t squander your close friends. The most important thing is to be able to walk away, to take weekends," says Sandburg. “I didn’t do any of that.”

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[08.08.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Deck Nine Games
Deck Nine Games — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[08.07.18]
Lighting Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[08.07.18]
Encounter Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[08.07.18]
Level Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Inside Magic Leap: How it works and what it means for game devs
Blog: How to make a Discord RPG - Part 1
Fallout Shelter surpasses $90M in lifetime mobile revenue
Magic Leap One's 'Creator' edition headset debuts today for $2,300


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image