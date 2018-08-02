Weekly Jobs Roundup: Crystal Dynamics, Sucker Punch, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Redwood City, California

The Lead Producer position will have demonstrable experience working with external partners to build next-gen console and PC games. This individual will have outstanding communication skills and a proven track record in Development and Production. The successful candidate will work directly with studio leadership and hold accountability for staying in budget while delivering premium quality on the project milestones. Exposure to formal project management techniques on multi-million dollar, highly rated AAA games a must; previous experience building and maintaining schedules is essential.

Location: Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

At Capcom Game Studio Vancouver, a VFX Artist collaborates in the creation of visual effects including modeling, texturing and simulation. The team is looking for someone that is extremely passionate about realistic real-time visual effects. The right candidate will have experience with in-game particle systems, simulations, and have exceptional effects texturing skills, in addition to being a highly motivated problem solver with a proven track record of working from concepts and collaborating with the Art Director, World, Cinematics and Gameplay teams to create visually stunning results.

Location: Redwood City, California

The Lead Designer works with external partners to ensure they deliver at a high standard of playability and fun. While this is generally a hands-off role, Crystal Dynamics is looking for a person with execution experience who can work in engine with external partners. Applicants should have a high level of expertise in formalized 3D world building processes, from planning and paper maps to 3D software implementation in a proprietary engine. A successful Lead Designer will be a hands-on individual contributor with a strong understanding of everything from the fundamentals of game balance and tuning to the social implications of shared gameplay.

Location: London, England

Deepmind is looking for a Gameplay Engineer to work closely with Research and other members of the Worlds team to rapidly prototype new ideas. A dev in this role will investigate new areas and deliver early solutions, work with others to iterate on these solutions, sometimes supporting them through the delivery and at other times handing them off to be finished by others, add new game features to existing game environments, and make brand new environments available.

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Sucker Punch is looking for a Narrative Writer to help create engaging narrative content for its upcoming project, Ghost of Tsushima. Daily tasks will include story development, game dialogue, and general narrative contribution. The ideal candidate will have previous success as a game writer, outstanding dialogue skills, an excellent understanding of story and game structure, experience in a writers' room setting, and a passion to tell great stories in an open-world game.