The Trese Brothers explain the no-IAP model that's driven Star Traders

If you're a game developer even working partially in the mobile market, you're probably aware that even a light amount of in-app purchases are needed to help keep your game alive. But what happens when you and your indie-dev brother decide not to go that route?

Earlier today, we were lucky enough to speak with the Trese (prounced Tray-see) Brothers, an indie dev duo behind the Star Trader games, a set of strategy RPGs that have found their home on mobile and PC platforms. Last week, they released Star Trader: Frontiers, a surprisingly deep and complex spacefaring RPG where you take on the role of a mercenary captain and rely on a lot of procedural data to build your own story.

If you're curious about how the brothers built such broad systems with a small team, you should waste no time and watch our conversation with them in the video above.

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews & editor roundtables.