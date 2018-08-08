Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 8, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 8, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 8, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Trese Brothers explain the no-IAP model that's driven Star Traders

August 8, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
August 8, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Business/Marketing, Video

If you're a game developer even working partially in the mobile market, you're probably aware that even a light amount of in-app purchases are needed to help keep your game alive. But what happens when you and your indie-dev brother decide not to go that route? 

Earlier today, we were lucky enough to speak with the Trese (prounced Tray-see) Brothers, an indie dev duo behind the Star Trader games, a set of strategy RPGs that have found their home on mobile and PC platforms. Last week, they released Star Trader: Frontiers, a surprisingly deep and complex spacefaring RPG where you take on the role of a mercenary captain and rely on a lot of procedural data to build your own story. 

If you're curious about how the brothers built such broad systems with a small team, you should waste no time and watch our conversation with them in the video above. 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews & editor roundtables. 

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[08.08.18]
VFX Artist
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[08.08.18]
AI Gameplay Engineer (All-levels)
Capcom Vancouver
Capcom Vancouver — Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
[08.08.18]
VFX Artist
Capcom Vancouver
Capcom Vancouver — Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
[08.08.18]
Technical Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Inside Magic Leap: How it works and what it means for game devs
Blog: How to make a Discord RPG - Part 1
Fallout Shelter surpasses $90M in lifetime mobile revenue
Magic Leap One's 'Creator' edition headset debuts today for $2,300


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image