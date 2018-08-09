Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Shadow of the Tomb Raider will let players mix and match difficulty options

August 9, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
The next installment in the Tomb Raider franchise is taking an interesting approach to accessibility and game difficulty. 

As you'd expect, Shadow of the Tomb Raider will feature all the familiar bells and whistles like adjustable aim sensitivity and Y Axis inversion, but it will also give players the power to independently adjust the difficultly of puzzles, traversal, and combat. 

It's a unique approach, given most titles usually present players with a series of preset difficulty options that result in wholesale changes.

As the image below shows, Shadow wants to offer an alternative to that tried and tested formula by catering to individual strengths and weaknesses. So, if one player has a knack for solving puzzles but can't quite get the hang of gunplay, they could set themselves a tailor-made challenge that feels balanced.

It's a pick 'n' mix solution that can be combined and tweaked in a plethora of ways, and it seems to have gone down well with a lot of fans, who've been praising the new system on internet forums like ResetEra. 

You can find out more about all the new options by checking out the full rundown on the Square Enix blog

