Sony has sold over 525 million PlayStation systems since 1994

Sony has announced that it has sold over 525 million PlayStation systems since the line debuted over 20 years ago with the original boxy gray PlayStation console.

Unfortunately, the milestone announcement doesn’t come with a system-by-system breakdown, but Sony does mention that it has, so far, sold 81.2 million PlayStation 4 systems as of July 22. The biggest chunk of that pile, however, likely belongs to the PlayStation 2 which sold over 157 million during its lifetime, according to third-party estimates.

The count includes worldwide sell-through for what looks like every PlayStation branded system released to-date, both handheld and home consoles, including the PlayStation, PS One, PlayStation 2, PSP, PSP Go, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation Vita TV, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 4 Pro.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude for the continued support from our fans and business partners, who have all contributed to PlayStation’s rich history,” said Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO John Kodera in a statement. “Without our passionate community, we would not have been able to surpass this remarkable milestone of 500 million units.”

The milestone came coupled with the news that Sony will be releasing a sleek translucent blue PlayStation 4 Pro along with a matching PS4 controller and headset in limited qualities later this month.