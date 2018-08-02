Get a job: Sony PlayStation is looking for a Head of Global Account Management

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Mateo, California

About Us:

The Head of Global Account Management will oversee all global account management teams across the world, with representation in our SIEA, SIEE and SIEJA offices. This position will lead the teams as the primary senior contact for our Publisher and Developer partners on the platform (Games) responsible for managing and optimizing the revenue to the platform from our partners and supporting our partners’ needs with the platform.

Responsibilities:

As part of the Global Publisher and Developer Relations teams, reporting directly into the VP, Global Third Party Relations:

Global Management of the Account teams on a global basis

Primary relationship management of Accounts on a global basis with our partners

Responsible for delivery of the Global Joint Business Plans for these accounts

Primary interface and evangelist for our partners within the business and for PS business on a global basis with our partners

Deal delivery/execution as well as monitoring of progress

Leadership and mentoring of an Account team across the globe

Support the Business Planning team to set partner goals, objectives, strategies and KPIs

To meet or exceed revenue (Disc, Digital, Add-on, Margin) targets

Enhance Partner satisfaction with the PlayStation Platform

Coordinate with Operations team for timely delivery of the content pipeline

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree or similar preferred in Business, Economics, Marketing or equivalent

10 + years of progressively responsible business development and/or commercial experience within the entertainment, global electronics, technology/platform based business preferred.

Previous experience working abroad with international or global experience preferred

Strong business acumen with business development experience

Leadership experience at a senior level – teams of over 35 people

An effective communicator who is used to dealing with challenging B2B customers as well as a wide array of departments from Legal, Finance to Marketing

A highly enthusiastic, driven and motivating leader who is results-oriented and has worked in a cross-collaborative environment

Previous experience working for a Games or other entertainment platform, service, or 3rd party video-games Publisher/Developer preferred

Knowledge and a passion for video-games preferred

Knowledge of the games development process preferred

