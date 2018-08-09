Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Ubisoft quietly ends development on planned Steep Switch release

August 9, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Ubisoft no longer has plans to bring its snowboarding game Steep to the Nintendo Switch, saying that the team is instead focusing on live support for the existing PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC releases of the game.

The official Steep Twitter account made the announcement early this morning as a reply to a question about the status of the Switch version’s progress.

Though Steep officially released in late 2016, the game was one of the early third-party titles revealed for the Switch in Nintendo’s January 2017 showcase months ahead of the console’s release. The game has held a “TBD” release date on Nintendo’s official site in the year and a half since and it seems that today's tweet is the first official word from Ubisoft on the project's cancelation.

“We are wholly dedicated to supporting the live game, and made the decision to stop Steep development on the Nintendo Switch platform to focus on bringing new live content and challenges to Steep players instead,” reads the tweet. “We’ll have more exciting news to share soon.”

