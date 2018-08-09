Monster Hunter: World debuts on Steam, becomes biggest new launch of 2018

After several months of waiting, Monster Hunter: World was released on Steam today and has already become the digital platform's biggest launch of 2018.

As ResetEra member Rodja pointed out, according to Steam's stats page Monster Hunter: World currently has 232,499 concurrent players, hitting its peak earlier today with around 240,901 active users.

It seems as though Capcom's gamble to bring Monster Hunter: World to a Western audience worked out based on concurrent player numbers, becoming the biggest launch for a Japanese game ever on Steam, as well as the best debut for a Capcom game on Steam.

Monster Hunter: World has hit many other notable milestones since launching on consoles back in January, becoming Capcom's fastest-selling title of all time.

It even sold a record 5 million copies within the first three days of launch, and the publisher recently attributed its most profitable first quarter in history thanks to the performance of Monster Hunter: World.