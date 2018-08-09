GameMaker Studio 2 now offers Switch support in open beta

Newsbrief: YoYo Games has launched an open beta for its 2D game dev engine GameMaker Studio 2 that makes it possible to export games to the Nintendo Switch from within the engine itself.

Developers can check out the open beta for the GameMaker Studio 2 Nintendo Switch license edition on the YoYo Games site, but take note that enrollment also requires devs to sign up as a Nintendo Switch developer ahead of time.

The beta still comes with a price tag as well and requires developers to either pick up a Nintendo Switch license for GameMaker Studio 2 for $799 a year or the all-encompassing GameMaker Studio 2 Ultimate license for $1,500 a year. The full release of the engine’s official Switch support is due out this September.