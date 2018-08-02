Video: How audio and movement were synced in Sunset Overdrive

In this GDC 2015 talk, Kristen Quebe and Bryan Higa discuss the customizable movement system created for Sunset Overdrive, and how an audio system was developed to match the many different kinds of movement in the game.

Quebe and Higa explain how they designed a modular limb based system that was extremely scalable, and go over a detailed footstep system that supported 9 behaviors across many material types, and supported six different shoe types as well.

They also share the importance of audio when trying to support feedback around player progression, how they kept audio performance in line, and how that looked up against last generation games.

It was informative talk that's still definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

