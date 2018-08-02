Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: How audio and movement were synced in Sunset Overdrive

August 9, 2018 | By Staff
In this GDC 2015 talk, Kristen Quebe and Bryan Higa discuss the customizable movement system created for Sunset Overdrive, and how an audio system was developed to match the many different kinds of movement in the game.

Quebe and Higa explain how they designed a modular limb based system that was extremely scalable, and go over a detailed footstep system that supported 9 behaviors across many material types, and supported six different shoe types as well.

They also share the importance of audio when trying to support feedback around player progression, how they kept audio performance in line, and how that looked up against last generation games.

It was informative talk that's still definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

 

