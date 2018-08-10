Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 10, 2018
August 10, 2018
We're talking to the duo behind Salt and Sanctuary at 3PM EDT

August 10, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
August 10, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Born from the ashes of XNA games from Xbox Live Arcade, Salt and Sanctuary found a huge audience last year as it billed itself as "the 2-D version of Dark Souls," a genre that it turns out, was just in need of a steward. Salt and Sanctuary has a hugely successful year, and now it's launched on the Nintendo Switch. 

As with many other developers exploring Nintendo's new handheld console, we have a lot of questions for Michelle and James Silva, and we're excited to get answers to those questions today at 3PM EDT on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. If you've been enjoying the trials of Salt and Sanctuary, we invite you to come by and ask your questions in Twitch chat! 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews and editor roundtables. 
 

