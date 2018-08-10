Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
ZeniMax-owned Escalation Studios is now Bethesda Game Studios Dallas

August 10, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
The team at Escalation Studios has officially been absorbed into Bethesda itself after being acquired by ZeniMax early last year.

As announced during Quake Con, the Texas-based developer is now known as Bethesda Game Studios Dallas and officially represents Bethesda’s second studio in the state, and fourth overall. 

Escalation is notably the developer behind the SnapMap game editor featured in id Software’s 2016 Doom reboot. Bethesda and id Software’s parent company ZeniMax acquired the studio in early 2017 for an undisclosed fee, and the team has since contributed to the development of both Skyrim VR and Fallout VR.

As a Bethesda studio, the team now sees itself tasked with working on the company's upcoming games Elder Scrolls: Blades, Fallout 76, and Starfield

