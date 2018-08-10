Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
One month in, Pokemon Quest has brought in over $8 million on mobile

One month in, Pokemon Quest has brought in over $8 million on mobile

August 10, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
August 10, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

The mobile release of Game Freak’s free-to-play blocky brawler Pokemon Quest has brought an estimated $8 million in revenue since it launched just one month back.

According to numbers from the mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower, the bulk of that revenue comes from players in Japan. Around 34 percent of that overall $8 million can be attributed to Japan, followed by 24 percent from the United States, and 12 percent from South Korea.

Overall, the majority of player spend comes from iOS devices. Sensor Tower says that 66 percent of Pokemon Quest’s mobile revenue to-date came from players on iOS, a slight increase from the platform split the game saw during its launch week.

The game itself debuted on iOS and Android on June 27, shortly after it hit Switch in May, and saw roughly $3 million in revenue on mobile during just its first week out.

