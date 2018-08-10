Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
The Strong museum's eGameRevolution exhibit now features a Wargaming collection

August 10, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
World of Tanks developer Wargaming has provided The Strong museum with a number of materials to be featured in its game history-focused eGameRevolution exhibit.

The new additions, which can be viewed in part online through the digital World of War Games exhibit, include materials like promotional images, videos, and items along with a video detailing the development of some of Wargaming’s projects.

Interestingly enough, the contribution also includes some fan creations, like a model tank painstakingly crafted from toothpicks, in a bid to highlight the community side of Wargaming’s titles. 

“Wargaming is one of the most significant game developers of the past decade and has had a huge impact on the free-to-play game market,” said The Strong's digital games curator Andrew Borman in a press release. "The types of artifacts included in this collection help us to present a well-rounded story about this company, from its founding to how it developed its games over the years.”

