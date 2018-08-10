Cuphead sells over 3M copies nearly a year after launch

Studio MDHR announced in a blog post yesterday that Cuphead has sold over 3 million copies since launching on the Xbox One and PC in September of last year.

This is another notable milestone for the studio, especially since the game initially sold over 1 million copies just two short weeks after its release.

The short blog post goes on to highlight some other memorable achievements for Studio MDHR, like announcing the DLC The Delicious Last Course and having Cuphead be part of Summer Games Done Quick 2018.

The studio also explained it would be busy putting "pencils to paper" to prepare for the DLC, mentioning in the blog it still has "a couple little tricks up [its] sleeve before the end of 2018".