Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Cuphead sells over 3M copies nearly a year after launch

Cuphead sells over 3M copies nearly a year after launch

August 10, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
August 10, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Studio MDHR announced in a blog post yesterday that Cuphead has sold over 3 million copies since launching on the Xbox One and PC in September of last year. 

This is another notable milestone for the studio, especially since the game initially sold over 1 million copies just two short weeks after its release. 

The short blog post goes on to highlight some other memorable achievements for Studio MDHR, like announcing the DLC The Delicious Last Course and having Cuphead be part of Summer Games Done Quick 2018. 

The studio also explained it would be busy putting "pencils to paper" to prepare for the DLC, mentioning in the blog it still has "a couple little tricks up [its] sleeve before the end of 2018".

Related Jobs

Boss Fight Entertainment
Boss Fight Entertainment — Allen, Texas, United States
[08.10.18]
Senior Software Engineer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — MnÃ­Å¡ek pod Brdy, Prague, Czech Republic
[08.10.18]
Project Lead
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.10.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.10.18]
VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: What devs should know about making games for Magic Leap
One month in, Pokemon Quest has brought in over $8 million on mobile
Nintendo narrows down Switch Online launch to the 'second half of September'
ZeniMax-owned Escalation Studios is now Bethesda Game Studios Dallas


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image