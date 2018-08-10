Google Play searches now warn that Fortnite isn't hosted in the store

Google has added a small disclosure at the top of Google Play searches for Fortnite, cautioning players that the game they’re probably searching for isn’t hosted on Google Play.

The message, a new addition since Epic launched Fortnite on select Android devices this week, simply informs android users that the specific title “is not available on Google Play."

That text originally came with a slight misspelling of the game’s name, as spotted by TechCrunch, but doesn’t do much to point players toward the place they can actually download the game: Epic Games’ own website. However, the small message likely also serves to caution players away from any unsanctioned Fortnite clones that could appear on the store despite Google’s best efforts.

The developer announced its decision to completely bypass the Google Play Store last week, noting at the time that it was both one of the advantages of an open platform like Android and that the company didn’t believe the services provided by Google Play justified the 30 percent cut Google would receive of Fortnite’s Android revenue.

Fortnite itself launched yesterday on select Samsung Android phones and will roll out for all capable Android devices on August 12. The game notably dropped on iOS quite some time ago through Apple’s official App Store, and, according to one analyst, brings in an average of $2 million in revenue a day on just that one platform.