Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Google Play searches now warn that Fortnite isn't hosted in the store

Google Play searches now warn that Fortnite isn't hosted in the store

August 10, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
August 10, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Google has added a small disclosure at the top of Google Play searches for Fortnite, cautioning players that the game they’re probably searching for isn’t hosted on Google Play.

The message, a new addition since Epic launched Fortnite on select Android devices this week, simply informs android users that the specific title “is not available on Google Play."

That text originally came with a slight misspelling of the game’s name, as spotted by TechCrunch, but doesn’t do much to point players toward the place they can actually download the game: Epic Games’ own website. However, the small message likely also serves to caution players away from any unsanctioned Fortnite clones that could appear on the store despite Google’s best efforts

The developer announced its decision to completely bypass the Google Play Store last week, noting at the time that it was both one of the advantages of an open platform like Android and that the company didn’t believe the services provided by Google Play justified the 30 percent cut Google would receive of Fortnite’s Android revenue.

Fortnite itself launched yesterday on select Samsung Android phones and will roll out for all capable Android devices on August 12. The game notably dropped on iOS quite some time ago through Apple’s official App Store, and, according to one analyst, brings in an average of $2 million in revenue a day on just that one platform.

Related Jobs

Boss Fight Entertainment
Boss Fight Entertainment — Allen, Texas, United States
[08.09.18]
Senior Server Engineer
Wooga GmbH
Wooga GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[08.09.18]
Game Designer - Economy
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — New York, New York, United States
[08.07.18]
Online Programmer
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[08.07.18]
Lead Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: What devs should know about making games for Magic Leap
One month in, Pokemon Quest has brought in over $8 million on mobile
Nintendo narrows down Switch Online launch to the 'second half of September'
ZeniMax-owned Escalation Studios is now Bethesda Game Studios Dallas


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image