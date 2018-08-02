Get a job: Obsidian Entertainment is hiring a Junior Lighting Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Irvine, California

Obsidian Entertainment is seeking a skilled, self-motivated Junior Lighting Artist to create visually compelling and imaginative artwork for our next world-class RPG.

Qualified candidates will possess a solid understanding of current AAA-quality art, cinematography, and lighting design techniques, and art pipelines as well as knowing how to work within current console hardware limitations.

If you live to create captivating lighting aesthetics and possess a decidedly developed eye for color and composition, let's talk!

Responsibilities

Create lighting environments for exteriors, interiors, and cutscenes

Build prefab static and dynamic lights to be placed within the game environment

Help work on the sky-system including the setup of textures and skydomes to work with a dynamic time-of-day system

Tune materials to fit within PBR guidelines

Setup and adjust post-process systems including color grading, exposure, tone-mapping, and bloom

Work with camera-based optics including lens flares and depth of field

Coordinate with tools and technology teams to develop solutions for creating the best characters possible

Collaborate closely with the project Art Director to set and hit visual targets of the project

Requirements

Solid grasp of color theory and lighting techniques for quality presentation and the best player experience

Approximately 0-3 years in the game industry

Understanding of the current lighting tools and techniques used in Unreal Engine 4

Ability to be resourceful and come up with creative solutions get the best result on a multiple target platforms

Ability to be receptive to art direction and critiques from project art leads

Excellent communication skills and the ability to effectively coordinate with producers, programmers, designers, as well as artists

Pluses

Knowledge of photogrammetry techniques

Knowledge of shader technology within Unreal including the setup of materials and material functions

Understanding of advanced shaders such as skin and hair

Knowledge and understanding of VFX systems within Unreal

A solid understanding of cinematography

Portfolio Requirements

A web portfolio that demonstrates a range of lighting examples

Samples from previous industry work

Portfolio Pluses

Real-time shader examples

Advanced material and rendering samples

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.