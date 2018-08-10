Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Over a year later, South Korean devs still aren't allowed to publish games in China

Over a year later, South Korean devs still aren't allowed to publish games in China

August 10, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
August 10, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

The Chinese government instituted a full ban on the release of new South Korea-developed video games last year, and it seems as though South Korean game developers and publishers are still not able to obtain new licenses which would allow them to publish games in the country. 

Put into place on March 2017, the ban halts the licensing of yet-unreleased games of a South Korean origin and essentially cuts the country off from one of the largest mobile game markets in the world, making it impossible for South Korean devs to succeed in the market. 

The newly formed Chinese regulatory body, the State Administration of Radio and Television, has not granted any new licenses since March 28th for any mobile game by a South Korean dev or publisher. 

The ban was initially speculated as a response to a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THADD) missile defense system built in South Korea to protect against potential attacks from North Korea. China, however, saw the missile system, built in partnership with the United States, as a direct security threat. 

Pocket Gamer reports that no reason has been given for the suspension, but it comes during a crackdown on rule breakers on Chinese app stores for those suspected to be hosting inappropriate content.

However, Chinese developers have been able to publish their games in South Korea, leading some local devs to see situation as giving Chinese companies an unfair advantage over their South Korean counterparts.

Apparently an official from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of South Korea explained they had tried to get in contact with the relevant Chinese regulatory bodies, but the government “is not responding”.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.10.18]
Associate DevOps Engineer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.10.18]
VFX Artist
Boss Fight Entertainment
Boss Fight Entertainment — Allen, Texas, United States
[08.10.18]
Senior Software Engineer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — MnÃ­Å¡ek pod Brdy, Prague, Czech Republic
[08.10.18]
Project Lead


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: What devs should know about making games for Magic Leap
One month in, Pokemon Quest has brought in over $8 million on mobile
Nintendo narrows down Switch Online launch to the 'second half of September'
ZeniMax-owned Escalation Studios is now Bethesda Game Studios Dallas


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image