August 10, 2018
August 10, 2018
August 10, 2018
Video: How different mediums influence storytelling

August 10, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Whenever a new medium appears, it is flooded with stories, which immediately take the shape best suited for that medium.

In this GDC 2013 session, Schell Games' Jesse Schell examines the history of how different mediums have shaped and re-shaped storytelling.

Schell culls out the the most useful patterns from storytelling, using them to look forward to the mediums coming next, and making bold predictions about the shape of stories to come.

It was informative talk that's still definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

