Salt and Sanctuary devs explain how XNA shaped their game-making ways

August 10, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Salt and Sanctuary, the 2D Dark Souls-inspired game that launched on Steam and PSN last year, has recently made its way to the Nintendo Switch, joining a slew of other sidescrolling games launching in August 2018. Since then, Ska Studios developers Michelle and James Silva have had a lot of time to reflect on their game's success, and what it owes to their history making games using XNA for the Xbox Live Arcade platform. 

Today on the Gamasutra Twitch channel, we got a chance to talk with the Silvas about that game-making history, and what life has been like since Microsoft announced it wouldn't be supporting XNA on the Xbox One. It's a path that shows how much game developers of different stripes make the best out of their respective tools, and when they're poised for success, they find themselves able to adapt to surprising circumstances and create games that find a huge crowd. 

Developers interested to know about what happens when you rely on specific game-making tools to make your own game should definitely watch this chat, which can now be seen up above. 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews and editor roundtables. 

