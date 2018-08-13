Tencent has pulled Monster Hunter: World from sale in China

Chinese tech giant Tencent has removed Monster Hunter: World from its WeGame digital game marketplace less than a week after the title launched in China.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, the company chose to pull Capcom's popular hunt-em-up after authorities received "numerous complaints" regarding the game's content.

It's not clear what Monster Hunter did to ruffle feathers in the region, but there's been some suggestion the move could be connected to China's recent decision to tighten restrictions on online content.

As it stands, those who bought the title through WeGame can seek a full refund before August 20, or continue playing in the hopes the situation will be smoothed over in the coming weeks -- though there's no guarantees the game will continue receiving support.

It might've had a rocky start in China, but the PC version Monster Hunter: World has shot off the starting blocks elsewhere, and has become Steam's biggest new release of 2018 after pulling in 232,499 concurrent players on launch day.