Crystal Dynamics opens new studio, Crystal Northwest, in Washington

Newsbrief: Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics has opened up a new studio in Bellevue Washington.

Headed up by longtime industry veterans Chad Queen and James Loe, the new outfit aims to bolster the company’s overall game development efforts, specifically in regards to its unnamed ‘Avengers Project.’

Along with the new office, Crystal Dynamics has announced a string of new hires for its headquarters in Redwood Shores, California. A press release from the company says that dozens of new developers have been welcomed into the studio, including some of the folks behind games in the God of War, Dead Space, Halo, and Call of Duty series.