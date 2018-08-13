Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Bethesda reluctant to bring Elder Scrolls: Legends to systems that don't offer cross-play

August 13, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

"We cannot have a game that works one way across everywhere else except for on this one thing.”

- Bethesda's Pete Hines explores Legends' cross-platform problem ahead of its console release

Bethesda ideally wants its card battler The Elder Scrolls: Legends to offer both cross-platform play and progression when it comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch, something that Sony is notoriously opposed to, at least when it comes to other game consoles.

In an interview with Game Informer, Bethesda senior vice president of global marketing and communications Pete Hines said that it is the company’s intent that the game, which has already released for PC and mobile, offer both cross-platform play and progression across all available platforms when it comes to consoles as well.

"It is our intention in order for the game to come out, it has to [have cross-platform play and cross-platform progress] on any system," Hines told Game Informer. "We cannot have a game that works one way across everywhere else except for on this one thing. The way the game works right now on Apple, Google, Steam, and Bethesda.net, it doesn't matter where you buy your stuff, if you play it on another platform that stuff is there. It doesn't matter what platform you play on, you play against everyone else who is playing at that moment."

This, of course, is at odds with Sony’s past cross-platform policies. The company currently allows game developers to offer cross-platform play between iOS, Android, PC, and Mac on games like Fortnite, but draws the line at letting players compete with or share progression on Xbox One or Nintendo Switch. In the case of Fortnite, that policy led to players being unable to link their Epic Games account up with the Switch release of the free-to-play game if they’d previously played on PlayStation 4. 

“We can't be talking about one version of Legends, where you take your progress with you, and another version where you stay within that ecosystem or its walled off from everything else," said Hines. “That is counter to what the game has been about.”

Hines never named Sony explicitly and told Game Informer that Bethesda is in continued talks with all of its platform partners over the issue, “but those [terms] are essentially non-negotiable."

