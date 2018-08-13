Games4EU launches, highlights Brexit's negative impact on UK games industry

Newsbrief: Games4EU has launched today, describing itself as an organization campaigning to demonstrate the negative impact leaving the European Union will have on the UK games industry.

For developers in the UK, Brexit seems likely to cut off access to EU grant programs which help fund UK studios. It may also complicate things for UK devs employed by studios in EU member countries, and vice versa.

As detailed on its website, Games4EU's mission is to become a platform for activism and discussion for pro-EU video game developers who wish to support peaceful, meaningful action to remain within the EU.

The site also provides an extended roadmap with the organization's goals, where an official Games4EU campaign will be announced and pushed forward.

