Get a job: Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore is hiring a Gameplay Engineer

Location: Chicago, Illinois

About Us:

Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore is looking for a Gameplay Engineer for its growing studio with over 150 employees. Our environment is a combination of casual creativity and functional productivity with an emphasis on fun games and solid engineering.

One of the most satisfying aspects of life at Wargaming is seeing your work flourish in the expanding world of Wargaming titles and interacting with the millions of fans around the world who recognize your achievements.

Reports To

The Gameplay Engineer will report to Lead Software Engineer.

What will you do?

Code, debug, and manage gameplay systems.

Develop and maintain gameplay systems in a client/server environment.

Collaborate across disciplines to implement new gameplay features and improvements.

Assist team leads with engineering task specifications and scheduling.

Work closely with content creators to implement, expand, and maintain game systems for continually updated online titles.

What are we looking for?

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, math, physics, or engineering.

Deep knowledge of the C++ language and commonly used data structures.

2+ years of console or PC game development experience with at least two shipped titles.

Experience programming for current or older generation consoles (i.e. PS3/Xbox 360/PS4/XB1).

Ability to write robust, maintainable code.

Excellent knowledge of 3D math.

Strong communications skills.

What additional skills will help you stand out?

Experience with Unreal Engine 4.

Experience with networked multiplayer games is a plus.

Experience with Python and Lua is a plus.

About Us

Wargaming is an award-winning online game developer and publisher headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus. Delivering legendary games since 1998, Wargaming has grown to become one of the leaders in the free-to-play MMO gaming industry with 4500+ employees and more than 20 offices globally. Over 200 million players enjoy Wargaming’s titles across all major gaming platforms, including the massively popular World of Tanks and World of Warships.

Working in our company means always having interesting challenges and gaining valuable experience while working with top-class experts.

Take your place among our passionate and experienced team and bring out the best in yourself at Wargaming!

