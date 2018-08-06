Video: How Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene went from mod maker to creative director

In this GDC 2018 talk, PUBG Corp's Brendan "PLAYERUNKNOWN" Greene shares his history in games, mod making, and the path he took to become creative director at PUBG Corp.

Greene discusses his humble beginnings starting with making a mod for the Arma series to developing the huge success of his game-mode in H1Z1.

He also goes over the lessons learned during his transition from being a person who makes things to a person who directs people after joining the PUBG development team, and some of the recent lessons after the launch of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

