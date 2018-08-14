Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 14, 2018
Dear Esther dev The Chinese Room acquired by Sumo Digital

August 14, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Dear Esther and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs developer The Chinese Room has been acquired by the Sumo Group, the parent company of British game studio Sumo Digital. 

The Brighton-based outfit will become Sumo's fourth studio on home soil, and fifth worldwide, with the company also having an office in Pune, India, as well as others in Nottingham, Newcastle, and Sheffield back in the UK. 

Chinese Room co-founder Dan Pinchbeck will be staying on in the role of creative director, while fellow co-founder Jessica Curry will continue her career as an independent composer. 

The Sumo Group intends to invest in the Chinese Room and help the developer build out its current slate of projects by expanding its team and fostering collaboration with other Sumo Digital studios.

Pinchbeck believes the acquisition will help take The Chinese Room to 'the next level,' while Sumo managing director Paul Porter has reassured fans it'll continue helping the studio create the "unique, innovative games" it's become known for. 

"Our aim is to build on the reputation I’m proud to have earned, to create a truly world-class studio delivering bold, imaginative new games," commented Pinchbeck. 

"We’re already working on some really fantastic new concepts, alongside discussions with partners about some of the games we already have in the pipeline. The future for the studio is incredibly exciting and being part of the Sumo family is absolutely central to that."

