Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

EA's chief design officer Patrick Soderlund is stepping down

EA's chief design officer Patrick Soderlund is stepping down

August 14, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
August 14, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

EA's chief design officer Patrick Soderlund is leaving the U.S. publisher after over a decade. 

Company CEO Andrew Wilson broke the news in an open letter to employees, and explained Soderlund is departing to "begin a new chapter" later this year. 

"Patrick has been a trusted business partner and a great friend, and his inspiring leadership has had an outstanding impact on EA," he wrote. "As an integral part of the management team for many years he’s been an agent of change and transformation.

"From his early vision for Frostbite, which has now become a cornerstone for our technology strategy, to being a champion for Players First experiences, Patrick has always ensured we put creative at the center of everything we do."

Soderlund served as CEO of Battlefield developer DICE before the studio was acquired by EA in 2006. After the purchase, he became executive vice president of EA Games, before eventually becoming head of Worldwide Studios in 2016. 

He again stepped up as chief design officer in April this year, and was charged with delivering next-gen game designs, and driving innovation within the company's marketing and technology teams. 

EA will be doing some internal reshuffling to prepare for Soderlund's departure, and plans to bring its SEED tech research division into the studios group to help drive innovation and design at the "leading edge of games."

Related Jobs

The Fun Pimps
The Fun Pimps — Allen, Texas, United States
[08.14.18]
Graphics Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.14.18]
(Senior) Animation Programmer
Mechamania
Mechamania — Nijmegen, Netherlands
[08.14.18]
Lead Programmer
Rabbit
Rabbit — San Mateo, California, United States
[08.14.18]
UI/UX Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'Fundamentally we were building an MMO': Designing The Walking Dead AR game
EA's chief design officer Patrick Soderlund is stepping down
Blog: Design principles as applied to virtual reality
Dear Esther dev The Chinese Room acquired by Sumo Digital


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image