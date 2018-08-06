Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Come to XRDC and see how VR racer Sprint Vector became an eSport!

August 14, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
More: VR, Design, Business/Marketing

Organizers of XRDC, the premier AR/VR/MR innovation event, are proud to announce that Sprint Vector developer Survios will be at the San Francisco show this November to show you how they revamped the competitive virtual reality game for professional eSports play.

The XRDC Games & Entertainment track talk, titled "Sprint Vector: Evolving VR for the Esports Scene", will see Survios senior game designer Andrew Abedian reveals the grassroots evolution of their early speed-running prototype into a pioneer multiplayer title in VR esports.

Through partnerships with Intel, Alienware, Oculus, and ESL, Sprint Vector has become a compelling competitive title for global tournaments, at local arcades, and online competitions. Attendees of Abedian's talk will thus learn the specific steps Survios undertook to transform their original Sprint Vector concept into a successful VR eSports title, from creating competitive gameplay mechanics to overcoming technological hurdles to encouraging community-driven events. Don't miss it!

XRDC takes place this October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you'll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

