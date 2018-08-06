Reminder: Thursday is your last day to pitch Main Conference talks for GDC 2019!

The Game Developers Conference is returning to the Moscone Center in San Francisco next March, and organizers want to make sure you know that the call for submissions to present lectures, panels and roundtables closes today, Thursday, August 16th at 11:59 PM PT!

This will be the 33rd edition of GDC, the world's largest and longest-running event for game developers, and organizers are keen to feature cutting-edge insights from experts across the game industry.

It's shaping up to be a standout conference, so if you have an idea for a talk you think should be a part of GDC 2019, make sure to submit it today!

Of course, this is the initial call for submissions, which encompasses everything intended for the Main Conference Tracks on Wednesday-Friday, as well as day-long tutorials taking place Monday and Tuesday at GDC 2019.

Those interested in submitting for any of the GDC Summits (all of which take place on the Monday & Tuesday of the event) or Friday's Game Career Seminar should know that the call for submissions will open later this year!

The GDC Advisory Board is currently seeking submissions from game developers with expertise in any of the following tracks: Advocacy; Audio; Business & Marketing; Design; Production & Team Management; Programming and Visual Arts.

Those interested should first review the submission guidelines and track topics prior to submitting. They should also know that the submission process is divided into a three-phase system:

Phase I – open call for submissions and initial advisory board review

Phase II – submission declines or conditional Phase 2 acceptances sent, pending the submission of additional requested materials for advisory board review

Phase III – review of Phase 2 resubmissions and final acceptances and declines sent

The GDC Advisory Board will review and determine submissions based on the criteria of concept, depth, organization, credentials and takeaway. GDC organizers aim to achieve diversity of voice, experience and perspective! When considering who would be best to speak on behalf of your company or department, it is strongly encouraged to take this goal into consideration.

For more details on the submission process or GDC 2019 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas