Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Roblox is looking for a Game Networking Engineer

Get a job: Roblox is looking for a Game Networking Engineer

August 14, 2018 | By Staff
August 14, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Game Networking Engineer, Roblox

Location: San Mateo, California

WHY ROBLOX?

Roblox’s Imagination Platform is ushering in the next generation of entertainment, enabling kids of all ages to imagine, create, and play together in immersive 3D worlds. Powered by a global community of millions of developers and creators, Roblox allows anyone to build, publish, and monetize any experience imaginable.

comScore ranks Roblox as one of the top online entertainment platforms for audiences under the age of 18 based on average monthly visits and time spent. In addition, Roblox has been named one of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the Inc. 5000 for the past two consecutive years.

Work with the most passionate, team-oriented, visionary, crazy-smart people you’ll ever meet.  The engineers at Roblox are working on the most challenging and interesting problems in tech today -- distributed systems, real-time communication, 3D co-experience, massive data processing, social networking, rendering, physics, and more.  As a Roblox engineer, you will have real ownership and impact across one or more of these domains.

The Game Network Team pulls the players together by ensuring the rapid communication of the game state to all. Short of inventing a time machine, you will help the players experience the game as a more and more nearly synchronous world. Just as the nerves in our bodies coordinate our actions, the network system coordinates all the computers involved into a smooth experience for the players. You will have a chance to learn about all aspects of the game platform in your quest for real-time communication of all parts of every game on Roblox.

You Are:

  • Amazing at systems-level C++ programming (5+ years of experience): the actual work the CPU does when you use smart pointers, templates, virtual functions, and blocks of memory, both structured and raw, fascinates you
  • Knowledgeable about network protocols: you understand the messages exchanged during communication over these protocols
  • Keen to understand each millisecond of the network exchanges: you know where the time goes and how to reduce the waste
  • Self-sufficient: you can break down high-level tasks and drive them to completion
  • Multi-platform: you understand, across all platforms, what happens hardware-level when certain code is executed
  • Ready for a challenge: you’re eager to tackle the hardest multiplayer network problems you can find

You Will:

  • Develop network communication code that creates a smooth and real-time experience for Roblox players worldwide
  • Improve the balance of the play experience across devices of widely different capabilities
  • Work on all the devices Roblox supports - from desktop clients to mobile phone clients to console clients
  • Self-organize your work and take ownership of projects throughout their full life-cycles

You'll Love:

  • Excellent medical, dental, and vision coverage
  • A rewarding 401k program
  • Flexible vacation policy
  • Free catered lunches five times a week and fully stocked kitchens with unlimited snacks
  • Onsite fitness center and fitness program credit
  • Annual CalTrain Go Pass
  • A super-cool Roblox Admin badge for your avatar
  • Rockstar status with our community

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.14.18]
(Senior) Animation Programmer
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[08.14.18]
Remote Senior Game Designer
Method EXP
Method EXP — Santa Monica, California, United States
[08.13.18]
Unreal Engine Developer
Mimic Technologies
Mimic Technologies — Orlando, Florida, United States
[08.13.18]
Senior Lead Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'Fundamentally we were building an MMO': Designing The Walking Dead AR game
EA's chief design officer Patrick Soderlund is stepping down
Blog: Design principles as applied to virtual reality
Dear Esther dev The Chinese Room acquired by Sumo Digital


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image