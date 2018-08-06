Get a job: Roblox is looking for a Game Networking Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Mateo, California

WHY ROBLOX?

Roblox’s Imagination Platform is ushering in the next generation of entertainment, enabling kids of all ages to imagine, create, and play together in immersive 3D worlds. Powered by a global community of millions of developers and creators, Roblox allows anyone to build, publish, and monetize any experience imaginable.

comScore ranks Roblox as one of the top online entertainment platforms for audiences under the age of 18 based on average monthly visits and time spent. In addition, Roblox has been named one of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the Inc. 5000 for the past two consecutive years.

Work with the most passionate, team-oriented, visionary, crazy-smart people you’ll ever meet. The engineers at Roblox are working on the most challenging and interesting problems in tech today -- distributed systems, real-time communication, 3D co-experience, massive data processing, social networking, rendering, physics, and more. As a Roblox engineer, you will have real ownership and impact across one or more of these domains.

The Game Network Team pulls the players together by ensuring the rapid communication of the game state to all. Short of inventing a time machine, you will help the players experience the game as a more and more nearly synchronous world. Just as the nerves in our bodies coordinate our actions, the network system coordinates all the computers involved into a smooth experience for the players. You will have a chance to learn about all aspects of the game platform in your quest for real-time communication of all parts of every game on Roblox.

You Are:

Amazing at systems-level C++ programming (5+ years of experience) : the actual work the CPU does when you use smart pointers, templates, virtual functions, and blocks of memory, both structured and raw, fascinates you

: the actual work the CPU does when you use smart pointers, templates, virtual functions, and blocks of memory, both structured and raw, fascinates you Knowledgeable about network protocols : you understand the messages exchanged during communication over these protocols

: you understand the messages exchanged during communication over these protocols Keen to understand each millisecond of the network exchanges : you know where the time goes and how to reduce the waste

: you know where the time goes and how to reduce the waste Self-sufficient : you can break down high-level tasks and drive them to completion

: you can break down high-level tasks and drive them to completion Multi-platform : you understand, across all platforms, what happens hardware-level when certain code is executed

: you understand, across all platforms, what happens hardware-level when certain code is executed Ready for a challenge: you’re eager to tackle the hardest multiplayer network problems you can find

You Will:

Develop network communication code that creates a smooth and real-time experience for Roblox players worldwide

Improve the balance of the play experience across devices of widely different capabilities

Work on all the devices Roblox supports - from desktop clients to mobile phone clients to console clients

Self-organize your work and take ownership of projects throughout their full life-cycles

You'll Love:

Excellent medical, dental, and vision coverage

A rewarding 401k program

Flexible vacation policy

Free catered lunches five times a week and fully stocked kitchens with unlimited snacks

Onsite fitness center and fitness program credit

Annual CalTrain Go Pass

A super-cool Roblox Admin badge for your avatar

Rockstar status with our community

Interested? Apply now.

