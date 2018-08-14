Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft nabs triple-A talent to bolster its new studio The Initiative

Microsoft nabs triple-A talent to bolster its new studio The Initiative

August 14, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
August 14, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Microsoft's new studio, The Initiative, has brought on a handful of fresh hires from various well-established studios including Rockstar, Santa Monica Studio, and Crystal Dynamics.

The Initiative, first announced back in June during E3, is a Santa Monica-based studio headed by industry vet Darrell Gallagher that's currently working on an unannounced game. 

Gallagher initially welcomed the newest additions to the team on LinkedIn, but has since deleted the post. ResetEra user CrimsonEclipse was able to screenshot the news before the post was removed.

New additions to the team include God of War (2018) lead producer Brian Westergaard, Rockstar's Christian Cantamessa, Crystal Dynamics' Daniel Neuburger, and Microsoft's senior director of portfolio planning Blake Fischer.

Crystal Dynamic's Lindsey McQueeney also joins The Initiative as its new HR and culture manager, joined by Annie Lohr, a recruiter who's worked at Riot, Respawn, and EA. 

It isn't clear why Gallagher's announcement was deleted in the first place, but some of the recent staff like Lohr, McQueeny, and Westergaard have gone on to share their new positions on LinkedIn. 

Related Jobs

Fenix Fire Entertainment, Inc.
Fenix Fire Entertainment, Inc. — Corona, California, United States
[08.14.18]
Promotional Artist
Roblox
Roblox — San Mateo, California, United States
[08.14.18]
Senior Engineering Director - Game Engine
Roblox
Roblox — San Mateo, California, United States
[08.14.18]
C++ Engineer
Roblox
Roblox — San Mateo, California, United States
[08.14.18]
Sr. UX Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'Fundamentally we were building an MMO': Designing The Walking Dead AR game
EA's chief design officer Patrick Soderlund is stepping down
Blog: Design principles as applied to virtual reality
Dear Esther dev The Chinese Room acquired by Sumo Digital


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image