Hi-Rez creates 3 new studios to handle Smite , Paladins , and Realm Royale

Newsbrief: Georgia-based Hi-Rez Studios has created three new development studios, each of which is set up to tackle operations for one of the company’s live games.

In a press release, Hi-Rez Studios president Stew Chisam notes that this structural shift allows the company to “scale multiple games more easily” without compromising the support of its existing titles.

The three new studios are Titan Forge Games (Smite), Evil Mojo Games (Paladins), and Heroic Leap Games (Realm Royale). Collectively, the new studios are set to operate under the watchful eye of Hi-Rez’s new general manager of first-party studios, Chris Larson.

“The establishment of Titan Forge, Heroic Leap, and Evil Mojo as standalone studios enables each of our development teams to fulfill their maximum potential and stay hyper-focused on serving their individual player communities,” said Larson in a press release. Prior to his newfound position, Larson served as the executive producer for both Smite and Paladins. “We view game operation as a marathon, not a sprint. Our games are built to provide near constant updates over many years. By giving each major game its own dedicated studio and identity, we empower them to control their own destiny and focus exclusively on their player communities, while still having access to our leading shared publishing services.”