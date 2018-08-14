Epic Games launches new learning platform providing free video tutorials

Epic Games announced today the launch of Unreal Engine Online Learning, a platform which provides game developers with video tutorials covering several facets of design using Unreal Engine 4.

Unreal Engine Online Learning is home to a series of training videos for developers looking to further their skills using the Unreal Engine, with topics like developing better workflow practices or how to use new features implemented to the engine.

The new educational platform has content which is split into several tracks including game development, architecture, industrial design, and media and entertainment.

Additional tracks sort content by job roles like programmer or designer, with each series labeled with levels ranging from beginner to advanced.

The tutorial videos are completely free for anyone interested and available on demand, with series broken down into short chunks.

Interested developers can check out the videos here.