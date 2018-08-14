Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ready at Dawn shuts down Deformers servers

Ready at Dawn shuts down Deformers servers

August 14, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
August 14, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Developer Ready at Dawn (known for The Order: 1886) has officially shut down Deformers servers over a year after launching the multiplayer brawling game. 

The decision to take the Western and European servers offline was initially announced back in May, with Ready at Dawn describing Deformers as "no longer financially viable". 

However, while Deformers will no longer be online, players will apparently still be able to access the game offline or locally with other players, according to a tweet made to the Deformers Twitter page. 

Related Jobs

Deck Nine Games
Deck Nine Games — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[08.14.18]
Lighting Artist
Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc.
Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.14.18]
Visual FX Artist
Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc.
Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.14.18]
Graphics programmer - shader expert
Blockade Games
Blockade Games — Austin, Texas, United States
[08.14.18]
Lead Game Server Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'Fundamentally we were building an MMO': Designing The Walking Dead AR game
Microsoft nabs triple-A talent to bolster its new studio The Initiative
Hi-Rez creates 3 new studios to handle Smite, Paladins, and Realm Royale
Visual novel publisher Sekai Project lays off staff


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image