Ready at Dawn shuts down Deformers servers

Newsbrief: Developer Ready at Dawn (known for The Order: 1886) has officially shut down Deformers servers over a year after launching the multiplayer brawling game.

The decision to take the Western and European servers offline was initially announced back in May, with Ready at Dawn describing Deformers as "no longer financially viable".

However, while Deformers will no longer be online, players will apparently still be able to access the game offline or locally with other players, according to a tweet made to the Deformers Twitter page.