August 14, 2018
August 14, 2018
August 14, 2018
Video: Partnership on Darkest Dungeon: The double-edged sword

August 14, 2018 | By Staff
In this GDC 2018 talk, Red Hook Studios' Tyler Sigman and Chris Bourassa share crucial lessons learned throughout the development of Darkest Dungeon, including the challenges of running a company with two presidents.

Sigman and Bourassa explain how they share almost every major decision, from business strategy to staffing to product development, and it can be as wonderful as it is maddening. 

They also discuss how Red Hook Studios has always operated with two co-presidents, and go over the unique benefits, challenges and risks associated with their business model.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

