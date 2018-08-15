Future perfect: THQ Nordic has acquired the rights to Timesplitters

THQ Nordic has picked up the rights to the Timesplitters franchise through its subsidiary Koch Media.

Timesplitters was originally created by Free Radical, who churned out a trilogy of titles between 2000 and 2005.

A fourth installment was rumored to be in the works, but any plans were seemingly put on hold after Free Radical was purchased and eventually dissolved by Crytek following years of financial difficulties.

It looks like a revival might now be on the cards, though, with THQ confirming it's secured the rights to develop new titles and re-release the originals.

THQ's publishing label Deep Silver will help produce new entires in the series, having previously worked on the Dead Island and Saint's Row franchises.

"We are hugely excited to have acquired Timesplitters," commented Koch Media CEO, Klemens Kundratitz "The original games gave fans a massive content offer and provided a pure and genuinely fun arcade shooter experience."

"We have many fans of the Timesplitters series among our own staff who are passionate about creating a product that will thrill todays gaming audience."

As part of the deal, THQ has also secured the rights to sci-fi action title Second Sight, which is another one of Free Radical's creations.