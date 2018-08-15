Nordisk Film Games invests $5.5M in indie publisher Raw Fury

Indie publisher Raw Fury has netted $5.5 million in Series A funding from Danish investor Nordisk Film Games (NFG).

Nordisk Film Games is an offshoot of Nordisk Film, which has made a number of moves into the games business of late, including the acquisition of Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios for over $100 million.

The deal will see NFG take a "healthy-sized" minority share in Raw Fury, while the publisher will now be able to expand its production capacity and sign more ambitious projects, helping it add to a portfolio that includes Dandara, Gonner, The Last Night, and Sable.

"Jonas and the team at Raw Fury are so passionate about helping talented indie developers launch great games," said Martin Walfisz, senior partner at Nordisk Film Games.

"We’ve known the team for a long time, and have been continuously impressed by what they have achieved, both creatively and financially. Their approach to games publishing is one-of-a-kind, and we are furiously excited about now being a part of this rare business."