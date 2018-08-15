Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 15, 2018
August 15, 2018
August 15, 2018
We're talking to the director of The Messenger at 5:30 PM EDT

August 15, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

As August rolls on, more side-scrolling games that pay tribute to the 2D platforming era of video games continue to roll out. One of those games (that hasn't quite released yet) is The Messenger, a platformer from developer Sabotage Studio that takes inspiration from games like the Ninja Gaiden series. 

We've had some time to play The Messenger and have been surprised by how faithfully it feels like a game that belongs on classic platforms like the SNES. To discuss the game's design and development, we're going to be talking to game director Thierry Boulanger at 5:30 PM over on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. 

If you're making a side-scrolling game of your own, you should come by and ask questions in Twitch chat! And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.  

