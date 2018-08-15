RuneScape dev forms Jagex Partners to take on publishing live games

Newsbrief: The developer behind the long-running online game RuneScape is branching out into third-party publishing through its new arm Jagex Partners.

The firm aims to specifically take on publishing live games across PC, console, and mobile, an effort it seeks to bolster through Jagex’s own experience and tools.

"Jagex is in a position of strength and prosperity and we feel it’s the right time to share that expertise and support other developers in bringing their games to market, assisting them to build and sustain strong communities and evolve their live games into living games," said Jagex CEO Phil Mansell in a press release.

The company notes that it plans to give developers under its wing access to Jagex’s own tech platform for player account management and authentication, monetization, virtual currency management, distribution, hosting, and player insight tools as well.