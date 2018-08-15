Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 15, 2018
August 15, 2018
August 15, 2018
Publisher Tilting Point sets up Barcelona studio to support live mobile games

August 15, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: The mobile-minded publisher Tilting Point has set up shop in Barcelona with the goal of offering more support to game developers in Europe, specifically those creating mobile live games. 

The new office specifically seeks to focus on publishing live mobile games, creating art for game and ad assets, and boosting user acquisition.

Tilting Point’s Barcelona studio has already forged deals with local devs like Almost a Hero creator Bee Square and Languinis dev VRTRON, two arrangements that the company points out via press release have resulted in revenue increases for the games involved. 

