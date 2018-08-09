Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 15, 2018
August 15, 2018
August 15, 2018
Get a job: Capcom Vancouver is looking for a VFX Artist

August 15, 2018 | By Staff
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

VFX Artist, Capcom Vancouver

Location: Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

Capcom Vancouver continues to develop new and exciting projects, and we’re growing in the process! With unique projects in development, we’re recruiting smart, passionate and dedicated professionals to work with us on the next generation of video gaming

 At Capcom Game Studio Vancouver, a VFX Artist works within our existing VFX team under the direction of a Lead Artist, Art Director, and Game Designer. They collaborate in the creation of visual effects including: modeling, texturing and simulation.

 We are looking for someone that is extremely passionate about realistic real-time visual effects. The right candidate will have experience with in-game particle systems, simulations, and have exceptional effects texturing skills. You are a highly motivated problem solver. You’ll have a proven track record of working from concepts and collaborating with the Art Director, World, Cinematics and Gameplay teams to create visually stunning results.

 RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Deliver high-quality in-game effects for our action project including geometry, texture and UV animations, decal and shader creation, terrain deformation, lighting effects, collision and anything impressively cool you can invent
  • Reference and create styled effects such as water, smoke, explosions, foliage, dust, fabric, etc.
  • Work closely with programmers to ensure visual quality of procedural effects
  • Grey-block, model, and texture environments, props, and collisions achieving the highest visual fidelity and technical quality possible.
  • Work within the guidelines set by the Art Director and Lead.
  • Self-manage time, meet deadlines and work within budgets.
  • Communicate and collaborate with the Lead, Art Director, artists, and designers.

REQUIREMENTS

  • 5 -10 years’ experience in a VFX position. Game console development experience with Unreal is preferred.
  • Have shipped at least one AAA product.
  • Experience with Maya (or equivalent), Photoshop, and Unreal.
  • Take an active interest in enhancing current skills and learning new ones.
  • Demonstrate dedication, adaptability & accountability in your work.
  • Collaborate effectively with others in the same discipline and across feature groups.

We thank all applicants for applying, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Get creative. Take risks. Push the boundaries of gaming. Be a member of an awesome team. We’re looking for the best game-makers to help pioneer the future of our industry. If this sounds like you, we want to hear from you. 

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

