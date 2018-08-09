IGF 2019 opens call for judges!

Interested in potentially serving as a judge for the 2019 Independent Games Festival Awards? Now's your chance!

For this year's Independent Games Festival, organizers would like to extend the same invitation as we did last year, and open a call for new judges via this application form. We're always looking for new video game-specific developers, journalists and academics to make up our judging body for the competition, and this form is your way of expressing your interest.

If you are involved in the games industry in any capacity and are not submitting a game to this year's festival, feel free to express your interest in becoming a judge by filling out this form. This year we're also asking for interest in Jury participation. Jury members are a small, select group of industry experts who make honorable mention, finalist and winner selections.

We will be accepting applications through September 6. Please note that we can't guarantee all applications will be accepted -- if you've been selected, you'll receive an email from us when our judging process begins.

If you were a judge for the 2018 IGF awards and rated at least 1 game, you will be automatically invited and do not need to complete this form! If any information has changed you can update it by logging into your account and updating there.

Now that submissions are officially open for IGF 2019, you can refer to our official rules for the IGF Competition in much greater detail.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to drop us an email at chairperson (at) igf.com. Hope you're all having a great year, and we're all looking forward to seeing what you're all preparing for this year's Festival!

Gamasutra, GDC and the IGF are sister organizations under parent company UBM Americas