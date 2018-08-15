Treasure Hunters Fanclub is funding five new indie games

Treasure Hunters Fanclub, an indie investment group founded by Australian indie label Fellow Traveller (previously known as Surprise Attack Games), announced its investment in five new independent games, bringing its overall total committed funding to $500,000.

As detailed in a press release, Treasure Hunters Fanclub is adding two new members to the group including the developer of Fez, Phil Fish and Twitter founding team member Britt Selvitelle.

The new games to be funded include noir adventure Genesis Noir, planet exploration game In Other Waters, survival game Neo Cab, asymmetrical VR multiplayer game Panoptic, and solitary farm sim The Stillness of the Wind.

The investment group works to find interesting projects in need of funding, and after deciding which projects to back, provide mentorship from experienced members of the industry and marketing support via a publishing deal with Fellow Traveller.

“I’m so proud to be helping these amazing and diverse teams to bring their visions to life and delighted to welcome Phil, Britt and Jason to the group,” said Chris Wright, Managing Director at The Treasure Hunters FanClub.

“Developers have responded very positively to our model as an alternative to traditional publishing terms and we hope to grow the group of members to be able to meet the demand from the studios we are talking with.”

Treasure Hunters FanClub is also accepting pitches from developers with unique and original projects, and more information on how to pitch and the kinds of games that are suitable can be found here.