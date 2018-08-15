Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 15, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 15, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 15, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Treasure Hunters Fanclub is funding five new indie games

Treasure Hunters Fanclub is funding five new indie games

August 15, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
August 15, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Business/Marketing

Treasure Hunters Fanclub, an indie investment group founded by Australian indie label Fellow Traveller (previously known as Surprise Attack Games), announced its investment in five new independent games, bringing its overall total committed funding to $500,000.

As detailed in a press release, Treasure Hunters Fanclub is adding two new members to the group including the developer of Fez, Phil Fish and Twitter founding team member Britt Selvitelle. 

The new games to be funded include noir adventure Genesis Noir, planet exploration game In Other Waters, survival game Neo Cab, asymmetrical VR multiplayer game Panoptic, and solitary farm sim The Stillness of the Wind. 

The investment group works to find interesting projects in need of funding, and after deciding which projects to back, provide mentorship from experienced members of the industry and marketing support via a publishing deal with Fellow Traveller. 

“I’m so proud to be helping these amazing and diverse teams to bring their visions to life and delighted to welcome Phil, Britt and Jason to the group,” said Chris Wright, Managing Director at The Treasure Hunters FanClub.

“Developers have responded very positively to our model as an alternative to traditional publishing terms and we hope to grow the group of members to be able to meet the demand from the studios we are talking with.”

Treasure Hunters FanClub is also accepting pitches from developers with unique and original projects, and more information on how to pitch and the kinds of games that are suitable can be found here.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — Costa Mesa, California, United States
[08.15.18]
PR Manager (Medial Relations)
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[08.15.18]
VFX Artist
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[08.15.18]
AI Gameplay Engineer (All-levels)
Capcom Vancouver
Capcom Vancouver — Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
[08.15.18]
VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Neopets has influenced a generation of game developers
China has quietly stopped approving new games for release
RuneScape dev forms Jagex Partners to take on publishing live games
Future perfect: THQ Nordic has acquired the rights to Timesplitters


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image