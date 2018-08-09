Video: Teaching rapid prototyping through creating a game a week

In this GDC 2018 talk, game developers and professors Douglas Wilson and Bennett Foddy present a close look at the "Game a Week" model of game education and discuss the challenges involved in successfully running such a class.

Inspired by the Experimental Gameplay Project, Foddy and Wilson discuss how they've been teaching two versions of a class in which students (working alone or in pairs) make a digital game every week of the semester.

The two also go over the results this method has produced: a body of critically successful prototypes as well as students who have rapidly improved in terms of technical competence, design flexibility, and creative vision.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

