August 15, 2018
August 15, 2018
August 15, 2018
Video: Teaching rapid prototyping through creating a game a week

August 15, 2018 | By Staff
In this GDC 2018 talk, game developers and professors Douglas Wilson and Bennett Foddy present a close look at the "Game a Week" model of game education and discuss the challenges involved in successfully running such a class.

Inspired by the Experimental Gameplay Project, Foddy and Wilson discuss how they've been teaching two versions of a class in which students (working alone or in pairs) make a digital game every week of the semester.

The two also go over the results this method has produced: a body of critically successful prototypes as well as students who have rapidly improved in terms of technical competence, design flexibility, and creative vision.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

