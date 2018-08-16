Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 16, 2018
August 16, 2018
August 16, 2018
Worldwide PlayStation VR sales have topped 3 million

August 16, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Sony has sold-through over 3 million PlayStation VR headsets worldwide since launching the device back in October 2016. 

The console maker broke the news in a blog post, and revealed it's also sold 21.9 million PSVR games and experiences during that time. 

More than 1 million headsets had been sold as of October last year, meaning another 2 million units have made their way into the hands of consumers over the past 10 months.

That upswing could have something to do with Sony's decision to release an updated version of the headset last October, with the new device packing an upgraded processor with HDR support, a streamlined connection cable, and a stereo headphone cable connector -- all for the same $399 price tag. 

As for what PSVR owners are actually playing, Sony says the most-played title among North American users is The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, which was followed up by PlayStation VR Worlds and Rec Room. They didn't dish out any sales figures for those releases, but you can see what else people have been playing below by checking out the top 10 below.

Most-played PSVR titles in North America

  1. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  2. PlayStation VR Worlds
  3. Rec Room
  4. Resident Evil 7 biohazard
  5. The Playroom VR
  6. Job Simulator
  7. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  8. Batman: Arkham VR
  9. Farpoint
  10. Superhot VR

 

