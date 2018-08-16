Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 16, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 16, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 16, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Little Nightmares has sold over 1 million copies worldwide

Little Nightmares has sold over 1 million copies worldwide

August 16, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
August 16, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Bandai Namco published horror platformer Little Nightmares has sold over 1 million copies worldwide

That figure includes physical and digital sales across PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and comes around 18 months after the game launched. 

Developer Tarsier Studios suggested the title has smashed internal expectations, and says its performance has vindicated the company's decision to pursue a new creative direction.

"We're very proud that our first original game sold so well, it’s well beyond what we ever expected," said Tarsier CEO, Andreas Johnsson. 

"This achievement is a milestone for both Tarsier Studios and Little Nightmares. To have created an original game that becomes as successful is proof that the new direction for the studio was the right choice, and that feels great."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[08.16.18]
Game Designer
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[08.16.18]
C++ Engineer (all levels)
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[08.16.18]
UI/UX Designer (Mid/Senior)
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.15.18]
Temporary Level Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How EVO helps devs tune and test their fighting games
Blog: Let's talk about systemic narratives in games
Worldwide PlayStation VR sales have topped 3 million
How Neopets has influenced a generation of game developers


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image