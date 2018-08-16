The Bandai Namco published horror platformer Little Nightmares has sold over 1 million copies worldwide.

That figure includes physical and digital sales across PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and comes around 18 months after the game launched.

Developer Tarsier Studios suggested the title has smashed internal expectations, and says its performance has vindicated the company's decision to pursue a new creative direction.

"We're very proud that our first original game sold so well, it’s well beyond what we ever expected," said Tarsier CEO, Andreas Johnsson.

"This achievement is a milestone for both Tarsier Studios and Little Nightmares. To have created an original game that becomes as successful is proof that the new direction for the studio was the right choice, and that feels great."